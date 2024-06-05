Watch as we show why traffic was going at 16mph on the A49 on Tuesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tomos Pearce, on a 1967 Ford 4000, Paul Marsh, aboard a 1979 Massey Ferguson 20 D, Mick Knowles, atop a 1972 Ford 4000 and Barry Jackson, riding a 1956 Fordson Major started out from Shrewsbury bright and early on Tuesday.

"We've had angry pips and friendly pips from drivers," said Paul. "You can tell an angry pip and a friendly one."

The four men, all from the Bridgnorth/Claverley area, are being supported by backup drivers and support vehicles in their bid to raise £10,000 for causes close to their hearts: Alzheimer’s Society, Prostate Cancer UK, Ovarian Cancer Action, Midland Freewheelers, and West Mercia Search and Rescue.

A Charity Tractor drive going from top North to Lands End. Here coming though Bayston Hill

The Shropshire Vintage Tractor Run, John O’ Groats to Land’s End 2024 Just Giving page showed they had raised £5,093 in online donations towards their £10,000 target. But other bank and pledged donations have seen the total raised push closer to the target.

They were on their way from Shrewsbury to Gloucester on a 79 mile leg of a journey from John O'Groats to Land's End.

A Charity Tractor drive going to Land's End. Here they are about to leave Battlefield Travelodge. Mick Knowles, Tom Pearce (on top) and Barry Jackson, Paul Marsh..

The route took them from the Travelodge at Battlefield onto the A49 and down the length of their home county towards an anticipated completion on Friday.

They intend to have a few beers when they get to their destination and weren't put off the adventure by having to sit on hard seats, with some of the tractors more open to the elements than others.

Michael Knowles said on the fundraising page that they are driving "with determination in our hearts and a smile on our faces, we'll be cruising through towns, villages, and breathtaking landscapes, spreading joy and raising awareness every step of the way."

He appealed for donations: "We need your support to make this adventure truly impactful.

"By donating or sponsoring us you'll not only be helping us reach our fundraising goal of £10,000 but also making a tangible difference in the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s, Prostate Cancer, Ovarian Cancer, West Mercia Search and Rescue, and Midland Freewheelers.

"Every contribution, big or small, will be immensely appreciated and will go directly towards supporting these vital causes."