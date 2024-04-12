Campaign group against plans to build homes on village green urge residents to join meeting

Friends of The Glebe will hold their first meeting next Tuesday, April 16 amid the threat of development on the patch of land in Bayston Hill, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury.

The group was set up after an application to build houses from Shingler Homes, on behalf of landowner the Lichfield Diocese, sparked outrage in the local community last year.

The first meeting is at Bayston Hill Memorial Hall. It starts at 7.30pm and people interested are invited along.

A spokeswoman for Friends of The Glebe Bayston Hill said: "A group of Bayston Hill residents have recently formed this group to help save and protect our valuable, central green space within our village - a green space that has been used by villagers for decades!

"We would like to invite all villagers to meet us, hear what has been happening and join us in any way you feel able to support us in protecting and planning for the future of The Glebe, Bayston Hill."

After the initial plans were lodged last summer, residents vented their fury a public meeting. Around 200 people packed into the memorial hall, with one labelling the plans "a disgrace". Many reminisced about happy childhood spent playing sport on the field, or big community event's like the Queen's Platinum Jubilee party in 2022.

More than 220 objections were lodged on that planning application before it was withdrawn at the end of August last year.

It was unclear whether fresh plans would be lodged in the future. No new planning application has been submitted.