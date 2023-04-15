Paramedics sent to crash at busy Shrewsbury roundabout

Dobbies Island at Bayston Hill. Photo: Google.

There has been heavy traffic this afternoon at Dobbies island near Bayston Hill in Shrewsbury which links the A5, A49 and A5112.

Police and the fire service have also been in attendance.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were sent to the scene. She added: "At 2.46pm on Saturday, April 15, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving two vehicles. No persons trapped. Crews used small gear to make vehicles safe."

Three fire engines including the rescue tender were mobilised from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.