Car ends up on roof after crash in Shrewsbury - police and firefighters on scene

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Haycock Way in Shrewsbury at just before 5am on Sunday, February 1, following reports of a crash.

One crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station rushed to the scene along with officers from West Mercia Police.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one hatchback that had "come to a rest on its roof" but reported that no people were trapped in the vehicle.

No action was required by the fire service and the incident was left with police.

West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.