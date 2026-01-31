Campaign to save 'the house that Rose re-built' following tragic Shrewsbury fire approaches £18,000 in two days

In the early hours of Tuesday, January 27, emergency services rushed to Perches House off Castle Street in Shrewsbury following reports of a fire.

While several people were evacuated, police soon confirmed the death of one woman who was later named as the building's owner, 81-year-old Rose Roberts.

Rose had lived in the 14th century building for the last four decades, spearheading a campaign to save the building from decline in the 1980's.

Her daughter, Jessica Richards, said Rose had restored the building "with care and knowledge and her own hard labour", helping to secure its Grade II* listed status and was ultimately awarded a civic award for her work.

81-year-old Rose Roberts was killed in fire at her home in the historic Perches House in Shrewsbury

In 1984, Perches House served as the exterior for the 'Scrooge & Marley' business in the film, A Christmas Carol, which was shot in the town.

For reasons that Jessica said were "complex" and "entirely beyond Rose's control", the house and its contents were without insurance at the time of the fire.

Earlier this week, a fundraiser campaign was launched to help fund works to stablise the structure - something that Jessica said was likely to cost around £100,000, before any restoration work has taken place.

View and donate to the fundraising campain here

She said: "I have lost my beloved mum, my home, my livelihood and a building that holds centuries of Shrewsbury’s history. But I refuse to let this be the end of her story.

The historic Perches House was significantly damaged in the fire that claimed the life of 81-year-old Rose Roberts

"Mum could do anything. She wasn’t a qualified architect, but she drew plans, project-managed restorations across Shrewsbury and beyond, and had an instinctive understanding of historic buildings. She believed in craftsmanship, in doing things properly, and in preserving the past for future generations.

"I want to rebuild Perches House as her legacy — The House That Rose Rebuilt. My hope is not just to restore it as a home, but eventually to reopen it to the public once more — as a place of history, art, memory and creativity.

"Perhaps an art gallery, perhaps a cultural space — but always a living tribute to the woman who saved it once already."

Floral tributes to Rose Roberts, who died in a fire at her home in Shrewsbury town centre, have been placed near the scene

Since the campain was launched on Thursday, more than 500 people have donated money to the cause with generous contributions including two £1,000 donations.

By 11am on Saturday, January 31, the campaign had reached £17,486.

Money raised by the campaign will go towards emergency stabilisation, temporary weatherproofing and inspections and, eventually, a like-for-life restoration of the Grade II-listed building.

The campaign can be viewed online at crowdfunder.co.uk/p/help-save-the-house-that-rose-re-built