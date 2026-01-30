Rose Roberts, aged 81, died in the blaze at Perches House, Windsor Place, off Castle Street in the early hours of Tuesday, January 17.

Her daughter, Jessica Richards, told how she spent decades restoring the building, and is now trying to raise £500,000 to rebuild it in memory of her mum.

Here is everything we know so far.

Rose Roberts.

What happened?

Eleven fire engines as well as paramedics and police officers scrambled to Perches House at around 3.30am on Tuesday as fire engulfed the beautiful, Grade II-listed property, which featured as Scrooge’s office in the 1984 film, A Christmas Carol.

Shrewsbury was brought to a standstill as most of Castle Gates and all of Castle Street was blocked off to the public for most of the morning.

The scene of the fire in Shrewsbury

Scene of the fire at Shrewsbury. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Damage to the roof of Perches House

West Mercia Police announced at 10.34am that sadly, a woman in her 80s had died at the scene.

Shortly after, Jessica Richards confirmed to the Shropshire Star that the lady who died was her mother, Rose Roberts.

What caused the fire?

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have yet to confirm a cause and investigations are still ongoing.

Some witnesses described hearing an explosion.

Scene of the fire in Shrewsbury. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

Scene of the fire in Shrewsbury. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography.

West Mercia Police said that the fire is not being treated as suspicious from a criminal perspective.

The aftermath

Tributes to Rose were led by her daughter, who described her as an “amazing woman”.

“She was my everything,” Jessica said, fighting back tears.

“The fire started on the ground floor, in mum’s room and travelled up through the wattle and daub walls and original oak staircase.

“We all live in a flat on the other side of the street and saw it firsthand including our 8-year-old daughter - it was horrifying not being able to do anything.”

Rose Roberts, all smiles behind the counter at Shrewsbury Arts and Crafts, the shop run at Perches House by her daughter, Jessica Richards

Hundreds of well-wishers shared their sadness and fond memories of Rose online, whether they were people who had known her for a long time or people working in town centre shops who had their day brightened when Rose popped in.

Heart & Arrow tattoo studio, which operated from Perches House for four years, said in a statement online: “We are absolutely devastated to hear the awful news about dear Rose, our first landlady.”

They described Perches House as her “pride and joy”, adding: “Our hearts go out to Rose’s family at this awful time.”

Shrewsbury mayor Alex Wagner said: "I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Rose Roberts, who has died following the fire on Castle Street in the early hours of this morning.

"She was part of the fabric of our town centre community and was well loved by many in Shrewsbury.

"Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event."

The town's MP, Julia Buckley, said: “My thoughts are with everyone affected by the tragic fire on Castle Street last night, in which a woman in her 80s sadly lost her life.

”I want to place on record my sincere thanks to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, the ambulance crews, and the police for their swift and coordinated response."

Why is Perches House such a significant building in Shrewsbury?

The beautiful, black and white timber-framed building is one of the county town’s most stunning character properties.

Historic England says it dates back to the late 16th century.

Scaffolding up at Perches House during a rebuilding phase in the early 1980s. Rose Roberts earned a Civic Award for her work in restoring it

An old Shrewsbury Chronicle article about the efforts Rose Roberts had gone to in rebuilding Perches House, as well as pictures of the building from over the years

Perches House was used as Scrooge's office in the 1984 film, A Christmas Carol

The iconic building was used in the 1984 film, A Christmas Carol, as Ebenezer Scrooge’s office. The famous film, which earned George C. Scott an Emmy nomination, put Shrewsbury on the map and is still one of the best-loved Christmas films.

Saving and restoring Perches House was Rose’s “life’s work”, Jessica said.

“Mum spent over 40 years saving, restoring and opening this house to the public, for which she was awarded a Civic Award.”

The campaign to save “The House That Rose Built”

Jessica has vowed to save Perches House in memory of her beloved mum, and Salopians have thrown their support behind her in their droves.

As of 4pm on Friday, January 30, more than £12,000 had been raised in donations.

However, there is a long way to go, as £100,000 is needed just to stabilise and secure the structure, before the repairs can even begin.

Jessica estimates it could cost £500,000 to fully restore the property.

Scaffolding has gone up at Perches House, the scene of a fatal fire in Shrewsbury

Aerial pictures at the scene of the fatal fire off Windsor Place, Shrewsbury

A ladder platform at Perches House, Shrewsbury

She said: “Building Control has confirmed that the house can be saved, but only with immediate and substantial intervention.

“Mum lived there from the age of 37 until she was 81. She spearheaded a campaign to save the building from decline and restored it with care and knowledge and her own hard labour.

“She secured its Grade II-listed status and was awarded a Civic Award for her work. Without her, this house simply would not have survived.

“To me, the house is my mum. They are completely intertwined.

“From the moment I was born, this was the house she brought me home to.

“Every room held a lifetime of memories, antiques, artworks, furniture, toys, and objects collected across the world — not just things, but the story of our lives together.

“Mum even opened the house as a toy museum and ran public tours, sharing her love of history and craftsmanship with the wider community.

“Perches House was once one of the great medieval mansions of Shrewsbury — as significant as Rowley’s House or Owen’s Mansion.

“Over centuries it was divided into parts, but Perches House remains the oldest surviving section, a vital piece of the town’s medieval fabric.”

She added: “At the time of the fire, due to complex circumstances, the house and its contents were left without cover.

“That means there is no financial safety net for the building, for its restoration, or for the loss of my mum’s lifetime of work and my only source of income.

Extensive damage was caused to Perches House in Shrewsbury in the fire, in which Rose Roberts tragically died

“The shop frontage and the private residence at 35A Castle Street are two entrances to the same historic building, and both have been severely affected.

“I have lost my beloved mum, my home, my livelihood and a building that holds centuries of Shrewsbury’s history

“But I refuse to let this be the end of her story.

“Mum could do anything. She wasn’t a qualified architect, but she drew plans, project-managed restorations across Shrewsbury and beyond, and had an instinctive understanding of historic buildings.

“She believed in craftsmanship, in doing things properly, and in preserving the past for future generations.

“I want to rebuild Perches House as her legacy — The House That Rose Rebuilt.

“My hope is not just to restore it as a home, but eventually to reopen it to the public once more — as a place of history, art, memory and creativity.

“Perhaps an art gallery, perhaps a cultural space — but always a living tribute to the woman who saved it once already.

“This isn’t just about me, it’s about saving one of Shrewsbury’s most important historic buildings.”

Jessica said funds will go directly towards emergency structural stabilisation of the building, propping and securing the roof, temporary weatherproofing, specialist surveys and heritage inspections, like-for-like restoration work required for a Grade II-listed building and salvaging and conserving what remains of the house and its contents.

“Every pound helps keep the building standing while we await full reports and permissions,” she said.

Rose Roberts, left, her daughter Jessica Richards and granddaughter Alora

“If you are able to donate, share, or simply help spread the word, you are helping to save not only a building — but a story, a legacy, and a piece of Shrewsbury’s soul.

“The figure we are currently seeking to raise is at present a ballpark figure. We will be updating this as we have specific information and an estimation of the amount needed to stabilise and rescue this historic building (engineers, scaffold, emergency work, planning, etc).

“We will be completely transparent in this and will update our supporters as and when information comes in.

“Let’s build this back - for Rose, for Perches House, for Shrewsbury and our historic heritage.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”