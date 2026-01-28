Fire engines and police cars were still on the scene on Wednesday morning (January 28) after the blaze on Tuesday at Perches House, Windsor Place, off Castle Street, which claimed the life of Rose Roberts.

Her daughter, Jessica Richards, described her as an "amazing woman," and her "everything", and hundreds of tributes have been shared online, from old friends and neighbours to people who worked in town centre shops she would visit.

Rose Roberts

The Shropshire Star asked Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service whether a cause of the fire has been established.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “The fire investigation is still underway, and a cause has not yet been determined. There is no further update at this time.”

Perches House is a Grade II-listed, 16th-century, timber-framed building which played the part of Ebenezer Scrooge's business in the 1984 film A Christmas Carol, which was shot in Shrewsbury.

The fire took place in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Dorian Gerhold

Mrs Roberts' daughter said her mother "saved these buildings", while Heart & Arrow Tattoo Studio, which previously operated out of the building, said Perches House was her "pride and joy".

Historic England has offered condolences to Mrs Roberts' loved ones, and said that "when the time is right" the organisation will give advice on the next steps for the future of the building.

The aftermath of the fire. Photo: Steve Leath

A spokesperson said: “We are deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of life following the fire at Perches House. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Rose Roberts and to those injured in the fire.

Firefighters and police were still on the scene this morning after yesterday's fatal fire in Shrewsbury town centre

"Perches house is a Grade II-listed building of special architectural and historic interest. Fire presents one of the most serious risks to historic buildings and we publish guidance to support owners and professionals in responding appropriately.

"We understand that in the aftermath of this tragedy, there may be some concerns about the future of Perches House, and will work with the local planning authority and others to provide specialist advice when they are ready to think about the next steps for the building.”