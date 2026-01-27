'She was loved by so many': Emotional tribute to 'amazing' Shrewsbury woman killed in tragic town centre fire
Tributes have been paid to an "amazing" woman who died following a tragic fire in Shrewsbury town centre.
It has been confirmed that the victim of the fire at Perches House, off Castle Street, was Rose Roberts, who was in her 80s.
Her daughter, Jessica Richards, has paid an emotional tribute, describing her mother as an "amazing person" and speaking of how she was "loved by so many".
Ms Richards, who runs Shrewsbury Arts and Crafts Centre, also told of how her mother had previously saved the striking historic timber-framed town-centre building involved in the fire.
She said: "My mother Rose Roberts saved these buildings. She was lost in the fire.
"It is just so shocking. She was an amazing person, loved by so many."
She added: "She was my everything."