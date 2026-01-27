Woman in 80s dies in tragic Shrewsbury town centre fire, police confirm

Emergency services were called to the fire, understood to be at Perches House off Castle Street in Shrewsbury, at around 3.22am today - Tuesday, January 27.

Police have now confirmed that a woman in her 80s was pronounced dead at the scene, while another person suffered injuries - not believed to be serious or life threatening.

A statement from West Mercia Police said: "One person has died and a number of people evacuated after a fire in Shrewsbury in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 27 January).

The aftermath of the blaze. Picture: Dorian Gerhold

"Emergency services were called at around 3.30am to a fire inside a ground floor flat in Castle Street in the town centre.

"Sadly, a woman in her 80s was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Her family have been informed.One other person was reported to have suffered injuries which were not deemed to be serious or life-threatening.

"A cordon remains in place with surrounding roads closed, and the public are advised to avoid the area.

Emergency services at the scene.

"A critical incident has been declared as emergency services work together to tackle the fire and support evacuated residents.

"An emergency number has been set up by Shropshire Council for those who have not been able to make contact with relatives and friends who have evacuated as a result of the fire.

"If you are trying to reach a resident who may have been evacuated, please call 03456789029.

"The fire is not currently being treated as suspicious but fire investigators at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service will be carrying out their own investigation into the exact cause of the fire."

Speaking on behalf of the multi-agency response, Superintendent Helen Kinrade for Shropshire said: "Sadly one person has died in the fire which started in the early hours of this morning and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this tragic time.

"A multi-agency response has been established, led by our colleagues at Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, to tackle the fire with Shropshire Council supporting local residents who have been evacuated.

"Surrounding roads have been closed and we would ask the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to deal with the incident safely."