Seven fire engines were sent to Castle Street, one of the county town’s busiest thoroughfares.

The road is currently closed, and police have asked people to avoid the area.

The scene of the fire in Shrewsbury

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Emergency services are currently on scene and responding to a large fire on Castle Street in Shrewsbury.

“Officers were called to the scene at around 3.30am and there is now a cordon in place with surrounding roads closed.

“We are asking the public to please avoid the area.”

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 3.22am on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Shrewsbury.

“Large building fire with multiple crews in attendance. Castle Street is closed whilst the incident is ongoing.

“Seven fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform and the incident command unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury, Telford, Tweedale and Wellington. Operations and safety officers were in attendance.”

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said: "A large fire has broken out at a residential building on Castle Street in central Shrewsbury.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene, and there is now a cordon in place with surrounding roads closed.

"Please avoid the area until further notice."

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for a comment.

