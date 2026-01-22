Three nights of closures planned for A5 near Shrewsbury

National Highways have confirmed that the A5 near Shrewsbury will be closed overnight next week so surveys can be carried out.

The road will be closed between Churncote and Felton Butler roundabout from Monday, January 26 and Wednesday, January 28.

The closure will be in place from 9pm and is expected to reopen by 6am the following morning.

Signed diversion will be in place, pointing drivers towards the A458 and A483 to rejoin the A5 at Oswestry, or vice versa.

A spokesperson for National Highways West Midlands said: "We're carrying out surveys on the A5 near Shrewsbury.

"The road will be closed between Churncote and Felton Butler roundabout for three nights (9pm to 6am) from Monday, January 26 to Wednesday 28."

A full diversion map and any updates will be available to view online using the One Network web service.