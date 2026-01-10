Shrewsbury Town Council set to go it alone and take on key services amid Shropshire Council's 'financial crisis'

In a report published this week, which will be considered by the town council's policy and Resources Committee, the town council has responded to the ongoing financial woes of Shropshire Council and the growing risk of further reductions to non-statutory local services.

Shropshire Council has declared a financial emergency, applied to the Government for emergency financial support and warned of the potential need to issue a Section 114 notice (effectively declaring itself bankrupt).

Shrewsbury Town Council says this would severely restrict spending and could result in services being reduced or stopped at short notice. It says these pressures follow a significant reduction in core government funding in recent years, including a £13 million cut to Shropshire Council’s budget for 2026/27, placing further strain on already stretched local services.

In light of this, Shrewsbury Town Council is exploring whether taking greater local control of highly visible environmental services would better protect standards in the town.

Bridgnorth's town council announced a similar move last year.

Alongside the report are the results of Shrewsbury Town Council’s public consultation about future service provision, which will also be presented to the town council’s policy and resources committee.

More than 1,200 members of the public completed the survey between November and January, with 71 per cent of responders requesting that the town council take over street sweeping and litter picking services from Shropshire Council.

Meanwhile 79 per cent of the responders agreed with the statement that “It’s important that key local services are protected even if it costs more”.

The proposals set out a managed implementation plan aiming for services to transfer from April 1. They also acknowledge the financial and operational risks involved, while highlighting the risks of inaction, including further service decline.

The report proposes that the town council precept (its share of council tax) increases by £1.30 per household per week, based on a Band B property; 71 per cent of households in Shrewsbury are Band A or Band B properties.

The report draws on learning from other town councils, including Bridgwater Town Council, whose town clerk presented directly to Shrewsbury Town Council’s ward members before Christmas about their experience of similar service devolution.

Councillor Rob Wilson, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council

Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, Councillor Rob Wilson said: “This is about protecting our town. People expect clean streets and reliable services, and they rightly look to their most local council for leadership. We will be open and honest about the choices ahead, but I believe doing nothing is not an option.”

“Local government is changing, and the financial pressures facing Shropshire Council are well known. The question for us is not whether there is risk, but whether we manage that risk locally or allow services in Shrewsbury to decline.”

The report sets out proposals to strengthen the town council’s organisational capacity by creating more than 10 new local jobs. As well as street cleaning, there will be additional support to deliver customer services, health and safety arrangements, management and operational infrastructure. This will ensure that any new services are delivered safely and effectively, whilst the town council’s existing services continue to be provided to a high standard.

Residents are invited to read the report and the results of the consultation survey which will be considered at the policy and resources committee meeting on Monday, January 12, before being sent to full council for approval on January 26.

They can be accessed at www.shrewsburytowncouncil.gov.uk/town-council/council-meetings.