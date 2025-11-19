‘Shropshire's deteriorating finances could have a profound effect on Bridgnorth’: Town draws up plan to protect services

Bridgnorth Town Council said it is launching the initiative to protect the town from Shropshire Council’s financial woes and redefine what residents want from the authority in the longer term.

“Town councillors have agreed to develop an operational plan which will enable the town to provide improved services and a better environment for residents, visitors and other stakeholders,” a town council spokesperson said. “It's become clear that Shropshire's deteriorating financial situation could have a profound effect on the whole of the county, including Bridgnorth.

“We have already signed a 'memorandum of understanding' with Shropshire Council to work together to see how we can mutually provide the best service to our residents, at an affordable cost.”

The town council said representatives have met with Shropshire Council officials to ascertain what elements of Shropshire's current workload could, potentially, be taken over by Bridgnorth.

“However, residents should be aware that any additional work will come at an additional cost to residents, particularly in the level of council tax to be paid. At this stage we cannot provide a figure,” the spokesperson added. “This is a challenging time for us as we are currently in the budget planning period for next year's level of council tax (2026/2027). But we cannot ignore what is happening at the county level and must act in the best interests of our residents.

“In addition to combating the Shropshire issue we see this as an opportunity to seek direct input from residents on what they wish to have from the town council in the coming years.

“We will do so by developing better communication through a variety of channels, including questionnaires and community meetings where residents will be able to give their input.”

Bridgnorth Town Council said it has already had a number of achievements this year including outstanding floral displays, especially over the Bridge and on the Quayside, progress on of repairs to the retaining wall below the Castle Walk and repairs to a leak in the Town Hall roof.

“These are all projects of which residents can be proud. But now we invite everyone to take a hand in our own destiny, and contribute ideas on what should be done going forward. We commit to continuing to communicate progress on the discussions with Shropshire Council,” the town council said.