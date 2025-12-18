'This is just the start': Major milestone for Shropshire hospitals transformation as new ward block at Shrewsbury hospital 'topped out'

The 'topping out' ceremony for the new four-storey ward block at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital was held inside the steel frame of the building on Wednesday (December 17).

The building is scheduled to be handed over to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust (SaTH) next year before the first patients are welcomed into the building in 2028.

Officials say they have reached the topping out point (the building's frame being complete) on time, on budget and without a single workplace accident.

For Lisa Walker, SaTH’s quality matron, it was an emotional moment at she stood inside a mock-up of one of the en-suite rooms in the women’s section on the first floor.

Invited guests at the ward block topping out ceremony. Picture: LDR

“To actually see a bed in a room at a building being built is so emotional for me.

“Being a nurse, it’s just absolutely wonderful.”

Dr Jenny Rowlands, consultant radiologist and deputy medical director, said: “It is a springboard because this is just the start.

“There is excitement across all of the patch as we create the best health pathways for patients.”

Dr Rowlands referred to the £312 million Hospitals Transformation Programme (HTP) as a ‘healthcare’ transformation programme.

Shrewsbury will be the base for emergency or acute care while the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford becomes the county’s hub for planned care.

Dr Rowlands said work going on at PRH is also “exciting” as planned care represents the majority of the trust’s activity.

For Jo Williams, the group chief executive of SaTH and the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust (Shropcom), it was an “incredible” moment.

“My first job in my first week at the trust was to sign the contract. It is incredible to see it at this stage,” she said.

“Staff can see how we are making progress and we can show them around some of the rooms that have been mocked up.

“We can’t wait to show the patients.”

Project manager Sean Delaney, group chairman Andrew Morgan and group chief executive Jo Williams. Picture: LDRS

Andrew Morgan, group chairman of SaTH and Shropcom, said topping out was such an important milestone and meant some fantastic healthcare facilities.

“For us this topping out stage is more than just a construction: it is a physical sign of our commitment to ensuring that in this part of the country we provide absolutely excellent care for people, not just for today but for future generations.”

He added that providing excellent facilities for staff to work in would also help other parts of healthcare fall into place.

Mr Morgan, who came to SaTH last October, raised a laugh when he said he had spent “many a happy hour staring out of my office window watching everyone else hard at work”.

He added that the “magnificent building” had “blocked his view” for the very best of reasons.

A view from inside the new ward block at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. Picture: LDRS

Sean Delaney, project director for lead contractor Integrated Health Projects, praised his teams for getting to topping out in 44 weeks without a single reported accident, not even a minor one.

Five people have had their handprints placed in a block of concrete to form a lasting legacy for the new ward block.

They include SaTH information receptionist Shirley Wakeley who is retiring from the trust after 30 years. The others are Andrew Morgan, Jo Williams, Sean Delaney and Lisa Walker.

Retiring receptionist Shirley Wakeley has her handprint for posterity set in concrete. Picture: LDRS

Attendees at the ceremony included hospital volunteers, construction team members and officials.

From left: group chairman Andrew Morgan, group chief executive Jo Williams and project manager Sean Delaney leaving their handprints in concrete for posterity. Picture: LDRS

Also among the official party was Mayor of Shrewsbury and Shropshire Council deputy leader Councillor Alex Wagner.