14 festive photos from Severn Hospice's Christmas fayre in Shrewsbury

Visitors and supporters flocked to the hospice's Bicton Heath base for the return of the popular event.

Running from 10am to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday, the fayre featured more than 20 stalls showcasing crafts, seasonal treats, and unique gifts - perfect for Christmas shopping.

Jayne Young with her stall at Severn Hospice's Christmas Fayre

Pictured at Severn Hospice's Christmas Fayre (left to right) is Yvonne Clee, Lucinda Levy and Moira Cooper

Chris Nadin and Jane Steventon sold Christmas cards

The Ronnies - Sabina Smith, Stephen Oliver-Davies and Fran Taylor - with an elf and Santa

Guests enjoyed live music throughout the weekend, including performances by The Ronnies, who specialise in the sounds of the 1940s, alongside the Severn Harmony Choir.

The Ronnies with Santa and an elf

Festive refreshments were also available, and Father Christmas made a special appearance in his grotto, greeting children each day and giving them an early gift.

Audrey Hermolle with handmade Christmas carol mice

Handmade crafts, including Christmas-themed cushions, were among the items on sale. Nicky Worthing, one of the hospice gardeners, sold cushions designed like snowmen and Santa.

She said: "Lots of very talented and clever ladies and gentleman from all around have brought them in for us to sell at the fayre.

Moira Cooper, Grant Jaundrell and Bella Pugh at Severn Hospice's Christmas fayre

"There is lots of work that has gone into them, and different meanings too. We have got ones that have been made for dementia patients, some for babies, all sorts, and they are so colourful.

"I have seen them around town at the moment, a Christmas cushion is very in at the moment."

Excitement is also building for the draw of Severn Hospice's festive raffle, which raises vital funds for the specialist care the hospice provides across the region.

One lucky winner will take home a £5,000 jackpot, with 43 cash prizes in total. Winners will be revealed on Friday, December 19.

The hospice spends more than £26,000 each day caring for local families. Last year, almost 3,000 families living with incurable illnesses received the compassionate and dignified care the charity is renowned for.