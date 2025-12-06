Severn Hospice’s festive raffle raises vital funds for the specialist care it provides across the region, and this year one lucky winner will take home the £5,000 jackpot. In total, there are 43 cash prizes up for grabs.

But with ticket sales closing on Friday, December 12, the charity is urging people to act now if they want to be in with a chance of winning - and to make a meaningful difference to local families.

“Our raffles are so important to us,” said the hospice’s Karen Swindells. “Our care is free, round the clock, 365 days a year, and can only happen thanks to donations, events and fundraisers. Each ticket sold helps us to provide vital care to so many people in our community living with incurable illness every day of the year.

The Severn Hospice raffle closes on December 12

“Christmas is a time of coming together and making treasured memories, but some people are facing heartbreak. It is thanks to our incredible supporters that we can make that time a little bit easier.”

The hospice spends £26,526 each day caring for local families and four out of five of its patients are cared for in their own homes. Last year, almost 3,000 local families living with incurable illness received the compassionate and dignified care the charity is renowned for.

“Even if you were to buy one ticket, you would make a huge difference to a local family,” said Karen.

“This year we have shared the story of Duncan.

“We cared for Duncan’s wife Bridget after she was diagnosed with cancer. Sadly, she passed away in our ward in Bicton, surrounded by her family and with her dog curled at her feet.

“But this was not the first time that Duncan had experienced loss: his first wife Victoria also died after being diagnosed with cancer, but she passed away in the side room of a busy hospital ward.

“Duncan said that the difference in their care was clear and that is why he was determined to share his experience, raise awareness and ask for people to support our care. He has seen firsthand the difference our care can make to people facing the hardest of times.”

Tickets, which cost £1 each, are available online at severnhospice.org.uk/raffle and from the charity’s retail shops. Winning numbers will be drawn on 19 December 2025.

“Huge thanks to everyone who has already bought a ticket,” said Karen “but there is still time to buy more. Remember: You’ve got to be in it, to win it! Good luck.”