Shropshire law firm donates more than 100 items to Santa’s Little Stars campaign

Lanyon Bowdler issued a rallying cry for team members to support this year’s Santa’s Little Stars campaign - and they didn’t disappoint, with staff donating more than 100 games and toys to the appeal.

Little Stars provides essential supplies for families facing financial hardship, and over the last four years its Christmas campaign has helped almost 1,500 children across the county, with thousands of gifts donated.

Dawn Humphries, chair of the charity committee at Lanyon Bowdler, said: “Little Stars does an amazing job in helping so many people here in Shropshire every year and the work the charity does has really struck a chord with our team.

Cameron Petch of Lanyon Bowdler, with Leanne Simcoe and Chantal Cassini-Jones, of Little Stars.

“Our decision to support the Santa’s Little Stars campaign followed on from our commitment to make Little Stars one of our charities of the year, and the response was fantastic.

“The team really pulled together by donating more than 100 toys and games - helping the charity ensure that some festive magic will be experienced on Christmas Day by children who might not have had a present this year.

“Every child deserves to feel the magic of Christmas morning but for some families across Shropshire, the challenges of everyday life mean that gifts are out of reach.

The goal of Little Stars is to see that every child the charity supports, from birth to age 17, has a present to open this year.”

Leanne Simcoe, of Little Stars, said: "We're so grateful to the incredible team at Lanyon Bowdler for their fantastic donation of gifts for our Santa’s Little Stars campaign, all kindly donated by their staff.

“These gifts will help us make sure children across Shropshire, from newborns to teens, wake up to something special on Christmas morning. A huge thank you to everyone involved."

A dedicated Santa’s Little Stars JustGiving page set up by the charity is still open at www.justgiving.com/campaign/santaslittlestars2025 for people who may want to make a cash donation in lieu of gifts.

For more about the campaign visit www.littlestarscharity.org.