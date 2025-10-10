Watch: New aerial footage reveals significant fire damage at Shrewsbury pub after 'arson' attack

Emergency services rushed to the former Oxon Priory public house in Shrewsbury shortly before 9pm on Monday (October 6) after a fire broke out in the roof space and spread to other parts of the building.

Over the course of five hours, between 30 and 40 firefighters from across the county battled the blaze at it ripped through the former Greene King pub, which has been boarded up since it closed in July.

The damage caused to the former Oxon Priory pub in Shrewsbury following a large fire earlier this week

Emergency services investigating the fire soon announced they were treating the blaze as "potentially arson", and three boys were arrested in connection with the incident.

Following the incident, Greene King, which still owns the building, said it was "grateful" to the fire service for their "swift action".

Now, new drone footage and images have revealed the scale of the damage, with a huge section of the building's roof destroyed.

The damage caused to the former Oxon Priory pub in Shrewsbury following a large fire earlier this week

Large parts of the roof have entirely collapsed, revealing the blackened, charred wooden beams and structural framework beneath.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service group manager Tom Hatfield was among the firefighters who remained at the scene of the fire on Tuesday morning.

"We got the call at around 9pm, the visible flames were gone by around 3am," he said.

"We left crews on scene overnight to make sure it didn't reignite in the wind.

"There is significant damage to the roof and first floor, but it was well contained and stopped from spreading by the crews on scene last night.

"At the minute, we believe the fire started at the top and travelled down."