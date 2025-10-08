Thermal drone pictures shared from night of major fire at Shrewsbury pub

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews battled a major blaze at the former Oxon Priory public house on Monday night (October 6).

Crews were alerted shortly before 9pm. At the height of the incident, between 30 and 40 firefighters were battling the blaze.

The fire at the Oxon Priory

Among those firefighters were crews from Tweedale Fire Station, whose specialist Command Support team worked alongside the officer in charge, providing support through the use of their drone.

Thermal photographs shared by the crew show the extent of the fire in the pub's roof - much of which was significantly damaged in the blaze.

Photo: Tweedale Fire Station/SFRS

During the incident, a spokesperson for the fire service said they were forced to ground their drone due to a member of the public flying their personal drone in the area.

They added: "Please remember – flying a drone near an emergency incident is dangerous and directly impacts our ability to keep crews safe and respond effectively.

Photo: Tweedale Fire Station/SFRS

"Our drones are a crucial tool for saving lives, protecting property, and supporting emergency operations. We kindly ask, if you see an incident, do not fly your drone.

"Leave the skies clear for emergency services."

Police said the fire is being treated as "potentially arson", and two teenage boys were arrested in connection with the incident on Tuesday.

West Mercia Police has been approached for an update.