Dough & Oil, which has a restaurant on Castle Street in the town, applied to Shropshire Council in July for full planning permission and listed building consent for a takeaway premises at the former Adlard's Tobacconists on Shoplatch.

A previous application for the same purpose was withdrawn earlier this year with Shropshire Council's regulatory services raising concerns over plans for the extraction unit from the premises.

Officers said it would not be appropriate to have the unit so close to flats where people live.

Amended proposals for the extraction system have been submitted with the new application, which the council's officers say would be acceptable in terms of potential odour and noise.

The former Adlard's Tobacconists on Shrewsbury's Shoplatch. Picture: Google

In a response to the application Shropshire Council's regulatory services team said: "With reference to the proposed application to convert a former shop and basement into a pizza takeaway and storage, it was noted in a previous application that the extraction system was mounted to the rear of the premises and would clearly have been a detriment to the occupants of the flats on the second floor and upwards.

"Looking at the proposals in this application there are significant changes from the previous application, it is noted that the extraction canopy would be internal with extraction on the outside of the building via flue terminating to atmosphere slightly below ridge height on the left gable."

It adds: "The equipment and the high rise discharge will likely reduce odour to an acceptable level given the context of the area having several existing food outlets."

A statement submitted with the application by planning agents Berrys outlines that the business would create 12 jobs.

The proposal requests permission for the installation of a kitchen and food preparation area, a counter and waiting area for customers, the installation of extraction and ventilation equipment, new shop frontage.

The request also asks for part retrospective permission to convert the upper floors into three apartments.

No seating is proposed within the premises and food will be for takeaway and delivery only.

Meanwhile Shrewsbury Town Council has given its verdict, saying it has no objections to the extraction plans - but that it wants more information about proposals for the paint and signage on the shopfront.

It said: "The town council raises no objection to the principle of this application but requests that further information is required from the applicant with regards to proposed signage and the colour of the paint finish given its location within one of the town's primary shopping streets."

A decision on the plan will be taken at a later date.