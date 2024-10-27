Former railway station last used 60 years ago can become holiday home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Leaton New Station, near Bomere Heath, was opened in 1847 before closing to passengers in 1960, and then for goods in 1965.

However, Lord Ambrose Langley-Ingress, who owns the building, has put forward a proposal to convert it into a holiday let. This would provide accessible guest accommodation in association with an established bed and breakfast business.

“The applicant is one of the only growing bed and breakfasts in area, and with recent development in the area they have seen business increase but are now constrained as the current bed and breakfast is at capacity and they need to expand to help future proof the business and let it continue to grow,” reads a design and access statement.

“The proposal endeavour to minimise the change to the character of the building and its context on the principle elevation whilst the rear of the building including the extension will be more contemporary to give a clear link between old and new.

“All proposals respect the existing building character by enhancing its remaining architectural merits.”

Leaton New Station, which closed in 1965, can be converted into a holiday let. Picture: JTDS

The statement adds that Lord Langley-Ingress purchased The Old and The New Station in 1983 and in 1997 converted the building into a bed and breakfast.

In 2004, a further extension to the property was added to expand the bed and breakfast due to government legislation in respect of access for all to have disabled access to the building.

“The applicant spent a lot of investment in these alterations in line with growing requirements and client’s expectations and the bed and breakfast provides fully accessible rooms to modern large size wheelchairs,” it says.

“The proposal will enhance the scale and appearance of the building by renovating a disused building and changing its use into a holiday let.

“The application will also help to support an existing, established rural business protecting the longevity of the business and will continue to expand an important part of the local tourism network which in turn benefits local businesses such as public houses, restaurants, shops, and taxi firms.”

Bomere Heath Parish Council supported the scheme, saying it will enhance a dilapidated building while retaining local history, bringing tourism to the area.

Shropshire Council granted permission for the work to go ahead subject to conditions being met.