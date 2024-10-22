Boat crews rescue man from van stuck in Shropshire flood water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The county has been battered in recent days, with torrential rain leading to widespread flooding.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed that this morning it was called to help after a van became stuck in flood water at Melverley – one of the areas always hit worst by Shropshire's flooding.

An update from the fire service said crews had been called to Chapel Lane in the village shortly after 11am.

It said that three fire engines and a water rescue unit were scrambled to the scene from Baschurch and Shrewsbury.

The service said that one person had been rescued from the vehicle by boat crews.

Writing on social media after the rescue, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Station Manager, Craig Jackson said: "This afternoon Water Rescue Teams utilising the boat from Shrewsbury Fire Station have rescued a male from a van in flood water near Melverley."

He also warned about the danger flood water still presents, adding: "Roads are still flooded in the area. Please do not drive through flood water."