Successful private school submits plans for further redevelopment

Concord College says it wants to demolish and redevelop two buildings on its Acton Burnell site to provide improved boarding and dining facilities for its largely international cohort of students.

The scheme forms part of the college’s development masterplan, which in 2023 identified a number of buildings which were deemed either outdated or unsuitable on the 73-acre site.

Planning permission for a new boys boarding house was granted in May this year, alongside an application to redevelop existing sports hall facilities.

Under the proposals, the modern-design West End building, currently a social hub containing a games room and cinema space, would be demolished to make way for a “dining hub” to seat 500 students.

An artist's impression of redeveloped dining facilities at Concord College in Action Burnell. Credit: Architects drawing via Shropshire Council Planning Portal

“Concord College is one of the leading boarding schools in the UK, ranked 3rd for A Level results and 6th amongst all schools across the country. Although Concord College is a highly successful and prestigious school, some of its facilities such as the Dining Hall fail to reflect this,” a planning and design statement submitted with the proposals said.

“The proposal seeks to set a new, higher standard for dining at Concord College with a focus on space, daylight and views of nature. The building will be designed for efficient circulation to prevent congestion.

“The Dining Hub is to form the social heart of the campus – a place where students meet, chat and socialise over meals three times a day. The building will be occupy a central location on campus, easily accessible by all students.”

Also in the proposals is a plan to demolish and redevelop an existing girls boarding house on the site which would almost double the amount of student accommodation in the building from 34 to 60 rooms.

“Analysis of existing facilities highlighted that the existing Elisabeth Boarding House is sub-standard by modern expectations in the sector and non compliant with new regulations in regard to safeguarding,” the planning statement adds.

“This project therefore comprises the demolition and replacement of Elisabeth House with a new-build boarding facility that meets ‘National Minimum Standards for Boarding Schools’

“The proposed boarding facility is set to provide 60 en-suite bedrooms, common spaces for socialising and cooking, and living quarters for house parents with direct access from both private entrance points and student accommodation wings.

“The primary objective of this project is to provide a higher standard of living for international boarding students and enhance safeguarding.”

The Corncord College campus includes several heritage assets such as Grade II Listed Acton Burnell Hall, Grade I Listed Acton Burnell Castle, and the Grade I Listed Church of St. Mary. The college says elements of the scheme have been redesigned following pre-application advice from Historic England.

The scheme will be decided by Shropshire Council in due course.