Hospice hosting first ever art exhibition

Severn Hospice is inviting supporters and art-lovers alike to Journeys Through Art, a captivating exhibition inspired by how exploring emotions and expressing feelings through art media can be especially helpful after being diagnosed with a life-limiting illness.

The show is on November 4, from 7pm to 9pm, at the charity’s Bicton Heath hospice, and includes more than 30 works to view, all created by patients during art and creative therapeutic sessions that the hospice provides as part of its day services.

One of the many exhibition highlights includes the beautiful, thought-provoking works from one patient in particular, Wendy Brookfield, whose pieces from her art therapy sessions and her sketchbooks chronicles will take centre stage.

Wendy said: “I love art and being creative, so it is so special to be part of the hospice’s first ever art exhibition.

“I really hope that visitors enjoy viewing all of our work. Every exhibit has a story to tell, and my sketchbook chronicles are a continuation of the sessions. They are some of my favourite works and I am privileged to share them with everyone.

“Each is an expression of a particular day or situation, what I’m feeling or what I’m processing at the time. You can sometimes get weighed down with your diagnosis and my sessions with Holly, the hospice’s amazing art therapist, have been invaluable in helping me explore emotions and challenges in a positive and supported way and concentrate on living well.”

As well inspiring patients’ pieces, local artists will be showcasing and selling example of their eclectic works.

Becky Richardson, Director of Care, who will be there on the evening to welcome visitors said: “We are so thrilled to be hosting such a special event. This is a first for us and as well as an evening of discovering the thought-provoking and inspirational artworks, it is an opportunity to raise awareness of our wonderful day services and how we support our patients beyond the clinical care people expect.

“Art therapy isn’t about the finished image, although I must say all exhibition pieces are particularly good. It’s about exploration and processing via art materials with our specially trained art therapist on hand to support patients through their journey. Hence the title, Journeys Through Art, being particularly apt.”

The exhibition is being hosted at the Severn Hospice’s Community Service Centre, where exhibition goers can visit the creative and art areas.

Becky added: “Inviting the community to this fantastic space is a great way for us to share this aspect of our caring services and help break down barriers about hospices and hospice buildings. Our Community Service Building is precisely as it’s named – it’s all about community. We can’t wait to see you all there where you can enjoy the exhibition over cheese and wine!”

Tickets cost £7 per person, including entry to the exhibition, cheese and wine, and are available by emailing donnag@severnhospice.org.uk or calling 01743 236565.

All proceeds from the ticket sales and a percentage from artworks sales support Severn Hospice.