Thousands expected for Shrewsbury's Oktoberfest – and here are five beers to try while you're there

Shropshire's nod to the Bavarian spectacular takes place over two-days at Shrewsbury's Quarry, opening on Friday night and continuing on Saturday.

Organisers Shropshire Festivals have brought in a number of massive marquees, meaning the event is almost entirely under-cover, with a packed line-up of entertainment in the form of top local bands and celebrated comedians.

All that is without mentioning the raft of beers on tap – as well as plenty of food to keep people going.

Beth Heath, from Shropshire Festivals, said the set up had gone well, and they are now looking forward to welcoming thousands of people over the two days.

She said: "There is no better feeling than watching several thousands of people bouncing around on a dance floor with smiles on their faces having the best time.

"On both evenings there will be a sea of faces smiling up singing 'Sweet Caroline', the bands we have are brilliant and we work hard to make them different.

"If you are a Shropshire band it is the place to be and we are exceedingly grateful for their support.

"There is also such a cool line-up of comedians too. It's epic and we can't wait."

She added: "Dust off those lederhosen and get ready for the county’s best party!”

As well as traditional German beer people can also try what's on offer at CAMRA's Hopportunity Bar – packed with a bunch of top brews from the beer experts.

Norrie Porter, secretary of Shrewsbury and West Shropshire CAMRA, said: "Oktoberfest is always fantastic fun because the music is so good, the beer fits round the music and everyone takes the event to heart and comes ready to have fun – so they have fun."

The event opens at 5pm on Friday, and continues until 11pm, before opening at midday on Saturday, continuing until 10pm.

Tickets are available to book online at the Oktoberfest website, or will be available on the door.

For those getting dressed up and ready for the party the Shropshire Star has also picked out five beers to try as you get into the Oktoberfest spirit.

1. Krombacher Pilsner – a German beer is a must for a German-inspired festival and Krombacher offers a crisp refreshing taste. The 4.8 per cent beer is brewed in accordance with original German purity laws – which have been in place since 1516, and limit brewers to just four ingredients – malt, hops, yeast and water.

2. Prime Time Lager – Prime Time Beers' low calorie brews offer an award winning taste with 30 per cent lower than the average calories. At 4.2 per cent the lager is described as a "light, refreshing, and deliciously crisp". Prime Time offer two versions, their lager and IPA, and will also be treating the event to the world's first appearance of their 'caffeine infused lager'.

3.Hobson's Mild – The 3.2 per cent beer has just won the Shropshire Brewers Challenge at Shrewsbury's CAMRA Beer Festival and is described as a "multi-award winning low gravity beer you can drink all day".

4. Rainbow Dream – Created by the Salopian Brewery for Shrewsbury's Pride Festival, Oktoberfest drinkers will have the chance to drink the only remaining cask of the brew. Available on the Hopportunity Bar, the 4.5 per cent pale ale is described as a "citrusy,pale, hoppy beer which is very refreshing".

5. Wye Valley HPA – A multi-award winning four per cent beer offering a beautifully balanced of hops and malt that makes for "very easy drinking".