The council has introduced new annual charges of £56 for collecting green waste from householders as it seeks to fill a financial black hole.

As part of the plans those subscribing are being sent stickers to attach to their green bins – signifying they have paid the annual charge.

There have been issues with the delivery of stickers, meaning the council has said it will temporarily collect all bins to get around the possibility of legitimate subscribers finding that their green waste is not collected.

Now the council has issued a number of pointers for subscribers – as and when they receive their sticker.

In the advice it explains the stickers use "extra strong adhesive making them almost impossible to remove".

People are told where to place the sticker – and what to do to the bin before attaching it.

The advice states: "Bin stickers are currently being sent out to people who have subscribed so far.

"As soon as you receive yours please place it on the back of your garden waste bin (handle side) so it can easily be seen by our collection crews.

"Note: please make sure your bin is clean and dry before you apply your sticker.

"If you've subscribed and your sticker doesn't arrive ahead of your next scheduled garden waste collection, please put your bin out as normal and it will be emptied.

"The stickers are applied using an extra strong adhesive making them almost impossible to remove. They are designed to fray and tear when removed from the bins, which prevents them being reused by other residents.

"Your sticker will have your address and unique reference number on it, which allows the waste teams to check that the bin is at the relevant location."