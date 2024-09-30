Watch: A triumph for bikers as they delight Shrewsbury nursing home residents with a roaring visit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The smells, sights and sounds of the motorbikes saw eyes light up and Cheshire-cat grins on one particular resident of The Uplands Nursing Home in Shrewsbury during the visit on Saturday.

Lizzy Nicholls, activity leader at the 81-bed home in Clayton Way, Bicton Heath, said a post from nurse Nicki Smith asking for help on Facebook caused it all to go "a bit crazy".

"We had all put out heads together to do something for Gerry Hoole who is a motorbike enthusiast.

"From there is went crazy, the whole community came together and we had 100 bike turning up. It was really, really good."

And when they put out an appeal for refreshments, Severn Hospice send out their refreshments so it ended up supporting them too.

"It was aimed at Gerry but our other residents were thrilled. Most of our residents have dementia and they remembered the sights, sounds and smells.

"It was an emotional afternoon.

"Gerry was very, very excited and pointing at the bikes. His eyes lit up with the memories coming back and he had a grin like the Cheshire cat.

"It was really special."