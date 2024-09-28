Car crashes into building on Royal Shrewsbury Hospital estate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received a call at 9.22pm last night (Friday, September 27) reporting the road traffic collision on Mytton Oak Road where the county town's major hospital is situated.

Four fire crews including the rescue tender were sent from Shrewsbury and Wellington Fire Stations to the scene. An operations officer also attended.

Police were present at the incident which was "left with hospital estates", according to the SFRS incident log.

Crews discovered one car that had crashed into a building within the hospital estate. Firefighters used a winch from the rescue tender to move the vehicle from the side of the building.

The incident log states: "Incident involved one car into building. Fire crews used winch from Rescue Tender to move vehicle from side of building. Police in attendance. Incident left with hospital estates."

Fire crews were finished at the scene at 10.29pm.