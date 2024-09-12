See the current state of 'Shrewsbury's worst road' as locals relieved resurfacing will begin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This week, Shropshire Council revealed that the resurfacing of the A458 Welshpool Road will take place next month.

Locals claim the road has been a problem for several years, with numerous potholes and worn road markings, but issues have been made worse by heavy machinery from nearby housing developments.

Last year, there were new calls to repair the road after a crash left three people needing to be checked over by paramedics.

Bowbrook councillor Alex Wagner dubbed the stretch between Oxon Business Park and the A5 Churncote roundabout as "Shrewsbury's worst road".