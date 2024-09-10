Pothole-riddled road dubbed 'worst in Shrewsbury' set to be resurfaced next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Council has announced that the A458 Welshpool Road will be shut from Monday, October 14 to Tuesday, November 1 while work is carried out.

Shropshire Council says work will be carried out from the Clayton Way roundabout to the A5 at the Churncote roundabout, and has been "co-ordinated/aligned with work being carried out for nearby housing or other developments, and work by utilities companies".

During the work, the road will be closed and a signed diversion will be put in place along the B4386 Mytton Oak Road. However, the council adds that 'depending on vehicle type' drivers may be able to use an alternative route.

The work will be delivered in two phases; phase one will see work from the Clayton Way roundabout to Little Oxon Lane, with access maintained to Shelton Gardens, Leighton Park and Racecourse Lane.

Welshpool Road will be closed for resurfacing works, picture: Shropshire Council

Phase two will see a 'switch-over at Little Oxon Lane junction to the A5 roundabout'. Shropshire Council has said access to Shepherds Lane and Calcott Lane will be maintained from Holyhead Road. However, residents wishing for access to Bligny Crescent are asked to approach gatemen and it will be provided.

Shropshire Council adds that access to properties and businesses within the closure 'will be maintained when safe to do so'.

Access to the town's park and ride service will also be 'maintained at all times' and 'where practicable to do so' buses and emergency vehicles will be allowed through.

Residents in the area have been calling for the road to be resurfaced for months, claiming that the surface has been made worse by heavy machinery from nearby housing developments.

Reports to Shropshire Council note the poor road surface, worn road markings and numerous potholes.

Welshpool Road in Shrewsbury riddled with potholes

Reacting to the announcement, Bowbrook councillor Alex Wagner said: "Welshpool Road is the worst road in town at the moment, and I'm glad the saga over getting it repaired is coming to an end."

Speakign last year, the councillor said "so many residents" had raised it with him, with several locals blaming the faded road markings and potholes for a number of collisions and near misses at the Gains Park Way and Calcott Lane junctions.

One, Lesley Seaton, said: "The road is in a shocking state, made worse by the constant building developments on Welshpool Road and now a new one on Gains Park Way.

"The traffic volume is astronomical and it can take half an hour to get onto Welshpool Road from Gains Park Way. My wheels and tyres are getting damaged and I'm seeing more accidents on there."

Bicton resident David Kilby said heavy, speeding traffic and the lack of road markings had made the area "a free for all".

Plans to build a service station next to Churncote roundabout were approved back in May 2023. The site is set to feature a petrol station and a drive-through coffee shop.

Further information can be found on Shropshire Council's website or on the One Network interactive roadworks website, using reference: 34701164.