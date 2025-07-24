Camp Severn: Everything you need to know about the return of Shrewsbury's kids festival this weekend

The Camp Severn kids festival will return to the West Mid Showground this weekend (July 25 - 28) for its fourth year.

A jam-packed line-up includes visits from Star Wars and Disney characters, animal shows, sing-alongs, foam parties, silent discos and campfire stories.

The annual event was set up in 2022 by parents and Woodshrop organisers, Emma and Oli Jones, after a pitch from their two children, Lari and Jack.

The couple, who had some experience running smaller events, left their jobs in the fire service to explore this new career full-time.

Camp Severn Shropshire Kids Festival at West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury

With the festival now entering its fourth year, Lari and Jack are still heavily involved with the planning of the festival, which will take on a 'space' theme this year.

One last-minute change has been made to plans for this weekend's festival in anticipation of the ever-changing summer weather: the main stage is being brought indoors.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "We’ve made the decision to move the Main Stage indoors for this weekend’s Camp Severn kids festival, due to the currently unpredictable, good old British weather of late.

"After last weekend’s Woodshrop Festival, where we had to cancel our final act because of a sudden thunderstorm, we’re taking extra precautions, especially since our audience this time includes lots of little ones.

Camp Severn Kids Festival

"While adults understood the safety concerns, we know how heartbreaking it would be for children if Taylor Swift or their favourite singing princess couldn’t perform.

"We want happy kids! Thankfully, we’re incredibly lucky to have a fantastic indoor space that allows us to make this change now, rather than risk last-minute cancellations or disruptions."

The children's festival will run from Friday (July 25) to Monday (July 28) with day tickets and weekend camping tickets still available. All activities are included in the entry price.

Camping tickets for the full weekend cost £96 per person, with day tickets for Saturday and Sunday available for £25 for adults and £29 for children.