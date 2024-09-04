Air ambulance in call for volunteers for Shrewsbury shop

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, the local lifesaving pre-hospital emergency service, is looking for people to join its Shrewsbury charity shop team, and is holding a recruitment event where those interested can find out more information.

The volunteer recruitment event is being held at the charity’s Shrewsbury shop, which is based on the lower floor mall of the town’s Darwin Shopping Centre, on Wednesday, September 11, between 11am and 4pm.

The charity says it relies heavily on the generosity and dedication of volunteers, and the recruitment drive is an opportunity for people to learn more about how they can get involved.

The Midlands Air Ambulance is appealing for volunteers for its Shrewsbury shop.

Alison Hill, volunteer manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “We are looking forward to hosting this event in our shop which has recently been refurbished and re-opened.

“Our volunteers are the backbone of our charity, and with their help, we can continue to make our vitally important lifesaving missions possible.

"We welcome everyone to come and find out how they can contribute their time and skills to make a positive impact.

"People can volunteer for an hour a week and help make a difference. The roles in store are flexible to suit skill sets and the time people have available to give."

Attendees will have the chance to meet current volunteers, hear about their experiences, and explore the various volunteering roles available within the charity.

In addition, the charity said its Shrewsbury shop is in urgent need of donations of good quality, pre-loved furniture.

For people who live within a 10-mile radius, the charity offers a free collection service.

Anyone wishing to donate furniture items can contact the Shrewsbury shop directly.

For more information about volunteering with the charity or making donations visit midlandsairambulance.com.