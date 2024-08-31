Firefighters work through the night to tackle large barn fire in Shropshire village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A single-storey barn in a village near Shrewsbury burnt through the night on Friday as fire crews from around the county fought to keep the blaze under control.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to the barn at Longnor, near Dorrington, at around 4.15pm.

Five appliances, including the incident command unit, the incident support unit, the light pumping unit and the water carrier were quickly sent to the scene.

Crews from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Ludlow, Minsterley, Oswestry and Shrewsbury worked to tackle the blaze which saw a barn measuring around 60 metres by 60 metres "fully on fire".

Teams remained on the scene at 8am on Saturday morning.

Friday proved to be an especially busy day for firefighters in the county, with another large fire being reported near Much Wenlock at around 7am.

More than 30 tonnes of straw were involved in that fire, which took place at a farm near Callaughton.