Video and photos show firefighters tackling large farm blaze - crews still on site after 11 hours

More than 30 tonnes of straw were involved in the fire at Callaughton near Much Wenlock on Friday.

The incident was reported to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service just after 7am.

Photographs from the scene of a barn fire near Much Wenlock

Six fire engines, with crews from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock and Telford Central, rush to tackle the blaze.

An officer at the scene said the "approximately 30 tonnes of straw" were "well alight" and a trailer parked nearby had also gone up in flames.

Video and photographs from the scene show the team using hosereel jets and rakes to tackle the large fire.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue confirmed the some of the crew were still at the farm at around 6pm on Friday.