Car hire firm plans to expand into Shrewsbury factory that closed earlier this year

Radius Aerospace UK Ltd revealed last year that it had taken the 'difficult decision' to close its factory, due to declining performance with the reduction in the overall order book. The business finally closed its doors in April and is to vacate the site next month.

They had been based on the site of the former Sentinel Works on Whitchurch Road, which produced steam-powered wagons from 1915 onwards.

Staff at the Sentinel Works in Shrewsbury on its final day of operation in April. Photo: Christopher Jones

Now Enterprise Car & Van Hire in Whitchurch Road has applied to expand into the former manufacturing site to use it for its rental vehicle business.

Its application submitted this week to Shropshire Council asks to turn part of the existing building into a rental vehicle office and erect of a rental vehicle wash bay, use external areas for car parking as well as requesting permission to display of advertisements associated with the proposed use.

Staff from Radius Aerospace with Edward Goddard from Paterson Enterprises in a Sentinel steam lorry outside Shrewsbury's Sentinel Works on the final day of operation at the site.

In its planning application Enterprise said: “The wider Sentinel Works had been a precision engineering centre since 1915 but its current tenant, Radius Aerospace UK Ltd, announced it is vacating the site in September 2024, following cessation of production in April 2024.”

The application is set to be considered by council planners later this year.