Radius Aerospace in Shrewsbury

Radius Aerospace, based at Shrewsbury’s famous Sentinel Works, services the commercial aviation, business jet, military and industrial gas turbine markets, specialising in the fabrication, formation and manufacture of aircraft engine and industrial gas turbine, machined and fabricated casings.

Now employees have been stunned by news that the Whitchurch Road facility, which employs 120 people, will be closed down by April 2024, with the company's Sheffield site remaining open.

Workers at the site have entered a 45-day period of collective consultation with bosses saying the Radius team will 'continue to communicate and provide frequent updates to our stakeholders'.

Company bosses said the decision had come as a result of 'declining financial performance' at the Shrewsbury facility.

Kevan Donohoe, President of Radius Aerospace Europe, said: "For the last few years, the Radius Shrewsbury plant has experienced declining financial performance due to the significant changes in our industry as a result of the Covid pandemic, the reduction in the overall orderbook with key customers and their products, and more recently increased energy costs for the operation of the facility.

"Over the past three years, we have taken actions to adapt to this change in the market with our product offering, processes, and right sizing of the business to meet current demand.

"Unfortunately, despite these actions we have not been able to sufficiently improve the profitability of the site to ensure it remains a viable going concern.

"Due to this unfortunate position, we have come to the difficult decision to propose the closure of the Radius Shrewsbury, Whitchurch Road facility, with final operations completing by April 19, 2024."

The Unite union is currently supporting employees at the company, which also produces machined rings, turbine blades and nozzle guide vanes, plus combustion liners and complex fabricated assemblies.