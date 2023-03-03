Union in talks to try to save 45 jobs under threat at Bridgnorth firm

Bridgnorth Aluminium

Up to 45 jobs are to be lost at Bridgnorth Aluminium, it was revealed last week.

Bridgnorth Aluminium, which has manufactured aluminium strip since 1933, also confirmed that from April 1 it would be introducing an eight-hour shift rota, replacing its current 12-hour, four days on, four off work pattern.

Bosses are now in talks with the Unite union over redundancy plans and changes to working practices for those who remain with the company.

A spokesperson for the Unite union said: "Unite is currently engaged in ensuring that there will be no compulsory redundancies.

"And there are also talks to ensure that any changes to working practices will have a minimal effect on the workers' incomes."

The loss of a major customer and existing economic pressures have been blamed by Bridgnorth Aluminium, which is owned by Viohalco SA, a Belgium-based holding company of leading metal processing companies across Europe.

A spokesman for Bridgnorth Aluminium said last week: "A major customer is shifting their operations from the Netherlands to China.

"It's a significant hit in regards to sales and, therefore, profit and, in the short term, the company needs to adjust to that.

"There were already existing pressures on the company which I am sure we can all appreciate whether it be the war in Ukraine, inflationary impacts and the cost of energy. It's a challenging position for a lot of businesses right now.

"Bridgnorth Aluminium has to protect its position in this current period of uncertainty, reposition itself and, as it pushes on with additional sales elsewhere, it will adjust to meet the challenges.

"The company has been based at its current location for more than 60 years and has faced challenges in the past and it will bounce back again.

"It's regrettable, of course, that this process has to be done.

"There will be a period of consultation and voluntary redundancies are available as well which will hopefully lessen the impact as much as possible.

"Bridgnorth Aluminium always has been a good employer in the local community and it's important to maintain that position. Everyone is confident it will bounce back and continue to be a key employer in the region in the long term.