Old doctor's surgery reduced to rubble as Shrewsbury riverside demolition work gathers pace

The old Riverside Medical Practice, on the corner of Roushill and Smithfield Road, in Shrewsbury, is no more after diggers razed it to the ground.

These fresh pictures show the swift progress demolition workers have made after diggers started pulling it down at the beginning of the week.

Riverside Medical Practice closed and moved to its new home in The Tannery a number of years ago.

The old GP surgery site was used as a contractor's compound in the interim.