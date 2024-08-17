Council reveals when it plans to deliver update on future of Shirehall

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The authority has confirmed that a report on plans for the Shrewsbury building, which has been its home since 1967, will be considered by the full council on September 26.

The council has previously committed to leaving the building, although what will happen to the site when it eventually does is yet to be revealed.

Shropshire Council has ultimate plans to relocate to a purpose-built multi-agency hub as part of the redevelopment of the Riverside area of the town.

With that project still a long way off completion there has been a suggestion the authority will move some of its staff into Guildhall at Frankwell – which has previously provided space for University Centre Shrewsbury, and other groups.

The authority would be free to sell the Shirehall site for redevelopment once it departs, after successfully battling against plans which could have seen the building granted listed status – a move which would have added significant complications to any sale of the site for redevelopment in another guise, such as housing.

Shropshire Council is committed to leaving Shirehall.

Asked if it had agreed a date to leave, the authority said that work on the plan is ongoing.

A spokesman for the council said: "We continue to work on proposals to vacate Shirehall and relocate to a new council headquarters in Shrewsbury town centre.

"A report is due to be presented to the meeting of full Council on September 26 to update councillors on the latest plans, and to ask them to approve next steps."

The council has said that Lord Hill's Column, which is outside Shirehall, would not be affected by any sale of the site.

The authority also confirmed that the Shirehall site does include the former crown court building and current coroner’s offices.

The spokesman added: "We’re conscious of the significance of the area as an important gateway to Shrewsbury town centre and we’re keen to ensure a positive lasting legacy once Shirehall is vacated.”

The council agreed to leave Shirehall as part of its budget earlier this year, when councillors were told that the building was costing the authority £1.3m a year to run.