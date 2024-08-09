Demolition work starts at former NHS site in Shrewsbury to make way for housing development

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The construction phase at the former William Farr House in Shrewsbury is set to begin later this year with completion by the Spring of 2026.

A community space is also planned at the vacant NHS site off Mytton Oak Road, near Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Jane Johnson, project manager at the Wrekin Housing Group said: “We are delighted to be working with Keon Homes on what is our third ShireLiving scheme in Shrewsbury.

Former Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust site, William Farr House in Shrewsbury is slowing being transformed into Shire Living homes..

"This is an exciting opportunity to support people to live independently, reduce social isolation, unite different sections of the community and create job opportunities.