Supermarket giant Lidl announces plans for 'new, modern store' in North Shropshire town

The company says it plans to replace its existing town centre store in Whitchurch with a larger supermarket on land between Tilstock Road and the A525 Whitchurch bypass.

Lidl says the new, larger store would be built to the firm's "highest specification" and bring an improvements for customers, as well as better welfare facilities for existing staff.

A number of jobs are set to be created by the opening, with staff at the existing store expected to transfer over to the new premises when it opens.

A CGI visual of a planned new Lidl supermarket in Whitchurch

The discounter is holding an in-person information event on Monday, June 23, at The Watergate Centre where residents can view the proposals, speak to the development team directly and help "shape the future of Lidl" in Whitchurch.

A detailed planning application is expected to follow.

“We’ve been serving the local community in Whitchurch for over 23 years and are excited to unveil our plans to bring a new and improved offering to residents," said Dominic Bryan, regional head of property at Lidl GB.

"Not only would our new store be bigger than before, but it also represents a significant boost to the local economy and will continue to provide much needed access to our high-quality, affordable products. We'd like to invite everyone to join us on this next stage of our journey in Whitchurch and hope as many as possible can attend our event."

In an announcement in April this year, the company revealed it was targeting a number of locations across Shropshire for new stores.

The company says it plans to spend half a billion pounds on its expansion plans for the year, after publishing a list of locations it wants to build new stores, or relocate to larger premises.

Among those areas also being considered for extra stores are Wellington, Donnington and Telford town centre, with the firm also looking at potentially building in Shifnal.

New stores could also open in Bridgnorth and Ludlow, according to the firm's latest property requirements brochure.

Lidl currently employs 35,000 people in over 980 stores and 14 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales.

A consultation event on the plans will be held at the Watergate Centre on Watergate Street between 3.30pm and 7pm on Monday, June 23.