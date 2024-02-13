'Affordable' apartment complex approved for site of surplus Shrewsbury NHS buildings

Shropshire Council has approved plans for the William Farr House site in Shrewsbury despite fears that the three-storey apartment complex would be ‘overbearing’ on neighbouring properties.

Applicant Keon Homes says that the Mytton Oak Road flats – which will sit alongside eight bungalows – will be let out as ‘affordable homes’, restricted to over-55s with identified care needs.

The facility will be managed by Shire Living who are part of The Wrekin Housing Group.

A Shropshire Council planning officer stated that the site is occupied by "redundant and vacant buildings that are surplus to the requirements of the NHS".

The previous use of the site was associated with medical and health care and utilised as office space rather than patient/clinical services.

However, the single-storey buildings have been ‘declared surplus to existing requirements’ and placed on the public surplus land register.

The three-storey apartment complex will include a lobby and reception area, bistro, tea bar and guest suites.