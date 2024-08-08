'It's no Ferrari but in the steam engine world it goes quite quickly' – The extraordinary steam engine that has been restored

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Chairman of the Salop Steam Engine Society, Edward Goddard has 'steam in his blood' after growing up around the engines due to his father's passion.

Three years ago he purchased his 1903 Burrell Showmans Road Locomotive called 'Endurance' and has worked hard to restore it to its original working condition by replacing its boiler and gears, and by giving it a lick of paint.

The steam engine was named by the amusement company that it used to work for by pulling around and powering the rides and amusements.

Edward Goddard with his 1903 Burrell Showmans Road Locomotive

Edward says the steam engines are 'expensive' hobbies, but often says "they're similar to owning horses, but you don't have to feed it hay every day."

The society chairman is delighted with how it's turned out and looks forward to showcasing his steam engine at events like the Shrewsbury Steam Rally where the locomotive will be exhibited on August 25 and 26 at Onslow Park.