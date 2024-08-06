Crash involving motorbike and car results in fuel spillage in Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 5.21pm this evening reporting the crash on Whitchurch Road in the county town.

One fire crew from Shrewsbury Fire Station was sent to the incident, as well as West Mercia Police, where a car and a motorbike collided.

Crews 'made vehicles safe' at the scene and used an environmental pad to clear a fuel spillage after it leaked from one of the vehicles.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 5.42pm.