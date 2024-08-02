Water rescue unit dispatched to help swan trapped in wire on River Severn
Shrewsbury firefighters were called to rescue a swan that had become caught in wire on the river.
By Megan Jones
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
At just after 2.30pm on Friday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called about a swan that had become trapped in wire on the River Severn at Atcham, near Shrewsbury.
Two units were dispatched to the scene from Shrewsbury Fire Station, including the Water Rescue Unit.
An update from the fire service at around 4.30pm said the injured swan had been left in the care of a wildlife charity.