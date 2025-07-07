'Shropshire’s HS2': Campaigners call for ‘full and thorough’ inquiry into handling of North West Relief Road

Shropshire Council's newest administration officially 'paused' work on the proposed North West Relief Road last month, after finding the projected cost had more than doubled in eight years.

The cost of constructing the road was originally estimated at £87.2m, but delays and increases in global construction costs have left a significant funding gap of over £176 million.

The new leaders at the council have confirmed they intend to cancel the scheme completely due to its unaffordability, but a final decision will have to be considered at a full council meeting.