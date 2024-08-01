Fundraising group helping people through cancer

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Lingen Davies Shrewsbury Fundraising Committee was established just three years ago by a dedicated group of supporters who have organised a wide variety of events including lunches, coffee mornings, raffles, quizzes and bingo nights.

To date the small team has helped raise an incredible £77,000 to boost the work of the regional charity, which supports those impacted by cancer across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales.

Angela Hill, Chair of the committee, said: “To date we have raised this amazing amount of money through hard work and dedication – we have had a lot of laughs along the way and long may it continue to thrive.

“We are a group of like-minded individuals who have been touched by cancer in some form or another and who have wanted to come together to raise additional income for the charity.

“We are all volunteers who organise events in our own time and make contact with the local community to ask for raffle and auction prizes,” she added.

Alongside Angela is her sister Caroline Francis as vice-chair and Colin Bore as treasurer.

From left are, Phillipa Bason, Lou Childs, Claire Rowson, Angela Hill, Caroline Francis with Ruth Griffiths and Colin Bore seated.

The team works closely together, meeting at the beginning of each year to decide which events to organise for the coming year, including coffee mornings which often take place in their own homes and collecting donations in buckets at the end of every pantomime performance at Theatre Severn.

The money they have raised has been spent on aspects of care the committee knows makes a difference.

They have donated thermometers for patients going through chemotherapy in the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre to enable them to track their temperature and stay as well as possible.

Angela said this is ‘key to the patient when back home after treatment’.

The committee is currently raising money to purchase wigs for patients who lose their hair when going through their treatment.

“This is such a major side effect when having treatment and for women and men to be offered this service is key to helping them with their journey and to their mental health and wellbeing,” Angela added.

Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund, said: “The fundraising committee quickly became a vital part of life at Lingen Davies and has proved very successful, we now have a group running in Montgomeryshire too who support us in the same way.

“The tireless efforts of these people has a profound impact on the work we are able to do in the community, the kit we are able to donate to the Cancer Centre, and to the projects and services we can deliver for those impacted by cancer.

“The volunteers are so dedicated and we are so thrilled they have raised such a staggering amount to help improve the lives of people affected by cancer – we would not be without them and would like to say a huge thank you to them,” she added.

For more information about Lingen Davies Cancer Fund visit the website www.lingendavies.co.uk and for more information about how to help raise money for the work they do visit www.lingendavies.co.uk/fundraising.