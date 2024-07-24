Consultancy raises more than £2,200 from dragon boat race

LSH Residential were among more than 40 boats that took to the River Severn for the annual Dragon Boat Race on Saturday.

The team from LSH at the boat rac eon Saturday

Competing as 'Little Spotty Hounds' the team from LSH dressed as Dalmatians complete with their own Cruella DeVille as the drummer, which earned them the coveted Best Dressed Team award. The Dragon Boat Race, a highlight in Shrewsbury's summer calendar, brought together various teams from the local community, all competing for a good cause. The funds raised will support Severn Hospice.

A spokesperson for LSH said: “The team’s participation was not just about the race but also about making a meaningful contribution to the community. Their efforts were met with cheers and applause from spectators lining the riverbanks, who were treated to a vibrant display of teamwork and sportsmanship.

“As the sun set on a day filled with laughter, competition, and charity, LSH Residential’s Shrewsbury office left the event with a sense of accomplishment and a commitment to continue supporting local causes. Their participation in the Dragon Boat Race is a testament to their dedication to both their work and their community.

“What a fantastic achievement for the team!”