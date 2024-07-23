Fire crews scrambled to incident at Shrewsbury pub

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury with an operations officer to The Wheatsheaf, in Frankwell, at 5.52pm on Tuesday .

It is understood that the incident involves a small electrical appliance and National Grid has been called out.

Fire fighters have remained on the scene to check things out.

The pub is set to have a big beer festival is due to start on Friday and last until Sunday.

Its Facebook page says house DJs Kev and Fletch will be taking over the turn tables, warming us up from 2pm on Saturday and playing between acts until 8pm.

The Wheatsheaf, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The pub's social media account says there will be a "fabulous line up of music, seeing us through what's going to be a great weekend! We can't wait."

Another post reads: "Thursday July 25 we will be opening our tent doors, for an early beer fest quiet session. With all ales at only £3 a pint, complimentary cheeseboards for you to help yourselves too.

"So come and join us, Thursday evening 6-11pm for a quiet session, trying our fresh ales at a bargain price!

"OH, and another bonus .. any members of CAMRA will have free entry on the Saturday (when showing their members card on the gate)."

The impact if anything on the beer festival is not known at this stage.

More to come.