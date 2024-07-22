Fir crews scrambled to lorry and van fires in county - police also attend one blaze

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The first blaze at Blakemore, in Telford, saw one fire engine and a fire service investigation officer scrambled to an incident involving a saloon vehicle at 8.53pm on Sunday.

Crews used breathing kit and a hosereel jet to deal with the incident.

A fire service spokesperson said the police were also at the scene of the incident.

The stop message for that incident was sent at 7.10pm

Later on in the evening, at 9.24pm, two crews and an operations officer from Shrewsbury were scrambled to a lorry fire at Ford Heath, at Ford, near the county town.

Crews used a hosereel jet and a thermal camera to deal with the incident.

A fire service spokesperson said it was one non articulated lorry alight that has been extinguished by fire service personnel.

The incident stop message was sent at 9.46pm on Sunday .